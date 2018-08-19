LOOKING AHEAD: Potential for strong storms late Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - We'll dodge scattered showers and storms Sunday night and again Monday, but the better chance for severe weather comes in late Tuesday.

While we don't see an outbreak of severe weather, anything that develops after 3 or 4 p.m. Tuesday will have the potential to drop heavy rain, strong wind gusts and perhaps some hail as well. There doesn't appear to be a large chunk of rotation to produce any tornadoes in our area.

The higher threat for severe storms will be north of the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. That's where we find an area of low pressure passing through the Great Lakes and Pennsylvania.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma agrees with this, placing us under a Marginal risk for severe weather (Level 1 out of 5). Parts of Pennsylvania, however, are under a Slight risk (Level 2 out of 5).

If storms were to arrive later at night, the severe weather potential may come down a bit. That's why it's important to stay with us for updates through the next few days.

Beyond Tuesday, we see improving weather that leaves us with a taste of early fall!

