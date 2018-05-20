LOOKING AHEAD: Signs of wet weather for Memorial Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - We know. This is the last thing you want to hear after this past week. However, we wanted to give you a heads-up about some potential wet weather by Memorial Day weekend. Let's talk about the pattern.

An area of low pressure will form in the southern U.S. We're not 100% where exactly that may be, perhaps in Louisiana, the Florida Panhandle, the east coast of Florida, etc.

The farther east the low goes, the lesser chance we have of tropical downpours next Sunday and Memorial Day. The farther west it goes, the better chance we have.

Given the fact that most forecast data shows an area of high pressure over western Mexico and another over Hispaniola, I'm inclined to think that our tropical low will be farther west. That would infer the wetter forecast for us.

The weekend should, for the most part, start off dry. By Sunday and Monday, the tropical moisture will get closer and should spark daily showers and storms.

As we get closer and the data becomes more refined, we can start to assess details more accurately and determine what our flood threat is.

In the meantime, check back for updates on the forecast on air, online and via the StormTeam 10 app.

