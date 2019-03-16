Luck of the Irish with us through Sunday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - The Luck of the Irish must really be with us, in order to get a completely dry weekend. The last time that happened in Roanoke was on February 3 and 4. (Guess the luck of the groundhog was with us then?)

Temperatures Saturday night into Sunday drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, as the wind calms down quite a bit. If you're planning on brunch, things look better by then as temperatures reach into the 40s.

By the afternoon, we're mostly in the 50s which is similar to Saturday. The difference is that wind speeds will be pretty normal, at 5-15 mph.

Some clouds may start to move in by the evening, ahead of a low pressure system to our north. This will likely be enough to drop some snow late Sunday night into Monday morning in parts of western Highland, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. A few flurries west of I-81 can't be ruled out either.

Most of the area stays dry, otherwise, through much of this coming week. We are watching a few storm systems in the Thursday-Friday time frame, however.

*Most of the area is dry Saturday-Wednesday. That has not changed in our forecast.*

Most forecast data has these low pressure systems apart from each other, which would just result in spotty, light rain showers and a few mountain snow flakes late Thursday into early Friday.

However, if these systems were to "phase" closer together - we could be looking at more rain/snow potential. Again, that's just something we're watching, not promising.

Outside of that chance, we are looking dry heading into next weekend as temperature gradually work back into the 60s.

