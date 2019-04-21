Lyrid meteor shower set to peak Sunday, Monday nights

ROANOKE, Va. - The Lyrid meteor shower is set to peak both Sunday and Monday nights, which is a good thing for us. The sky will be clear, thanks to an area of high pressure sneaking in behind Friday's storm system.

Most experts say to look toward the northeast during the dark morning hours, but you will have to give your eyes some time to adjust. You'll also want to get as far away from light pollution as possible. The one thing going against us is the brightness of the moon this time. That may dim out some of the meteors.

At peak, you should be able to see anywhere from 10-20 meteors per hour.

As always, let us know if you spot anything these next few nights! Good luck, and happy skygazing!

