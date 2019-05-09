Mainly dry Thursday, rain chances increase Friday, weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - After patchy morning fog, most will see a cloud and sun mixture through Thursday. A stray, passing shower is possible, but most stay dry.

Highs top out around 80 degrees Thursday afternoon.

A cold front Friday increases rain chances through the afternoon and over Mother's Day weekend. A stray strong storm is possible later Friday as the front pushes through, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

As the front parks itself over the Mid-Atlantic, decent rain and storm chances remain through the weekend.

Cooler air plunges in keeping highs in the 60s and 70s from Saturday through Tuesday.

