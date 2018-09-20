Mainly dry to close out the work week, much cooler next week

ROANOKE, Va - Be on the lookout again for patchy fog early on this Thursday. Other than a stray shower today and tomorrow we are dry to close out the work week.

The weather looks great for high school football Friday night with just a stray shower in the mix.

Showers and storms will be around the area this weekend as a cold front stalls over the region through early next week. The wedge will reinforce cooler air by late Sunday and especially Monday where highs on Monday may struggle to reach the mid-60s! A couple of inches of rain will be possible from Saturday through Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.