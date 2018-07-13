Mainly dry, turning more humid for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Sunshine will be out Friday, but it will be more of the filtered variety in the afternoon as high clouds stream in through the day. Highs this afternoon stay in the mid-80s.

Most of the weekend looks to be on the dry side, but a few storms are possible later in the day Sunday as more humidity surges back in.

Starting Monday, overnight lows, for the most part fail to get out of the 70s. Better rain chances return Monday and Tuesday as another cold front swings by. Highs will generally be in the mid-to-upper-80s through early next week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.