Major flooding continues along parts of Arkansas River; more rain to come

ROANOKE, Va. - Rounds of severe weather and flash flooding have left communities under water in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. Now that that pattern has let up a bit, we turn our attention toward the Bay of Campeche.

That's where we find an area of disturbed weather that stands a 60% chance of becoming "Barry." Regardless of the name, folks in the Plains are keeping a close eye on what the moisture from this storm will mean for them.

The jet stream might just be able to pick up the moisture from this system and drop it down in places that really don't need it. Forecast data is suggesting a possible 2-5" of rain over areas that currently are dealing with major river flooding.

This rain would likely be spread out over a few days, as opposed to all at once. While the exact impact on river levels is to-be-determined, one can imagine that it wouldn't necessarily help make the issue any better.

River levels slowly are receding, but they are still in the moderate-to-major flood stages along parts of the Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi River Basins.

River forecasts from the National Weather Service only go out to Wednesday, and this wet pattern is likely to take shape Wednesday through Friday.

Some of this moisture will make its way into our region later in the week. The only difference is that we many of us could use this rain, after a fairly dry May.

