Making a run for the 90s Thursday, Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - The heat continues to surge as we near the end of the work week. Sunshine and southerly breeze push temperatures to around 90 degrees Thursday and Friday afternoon. Friday may feature a few extra clouds, but sunshine will still be around.

Last year saw one 90 degree day in May and by the end of this week, we could double the monthly total. 2017 has a whole saw 31 90 degree days in Roanoke.

We'll fall back to the 70s over the weekend as a cold front brings rain chances back Saturday and Sunday.

