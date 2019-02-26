Mammoth Mountain snowiest February on record

Mammoth Mountain, Ca. - It's no surprise that it has been a very active February weather-wise, especially for California’s Sierra Nevada.

Mammoth Mountain has received a whopping 198 inches of snow through Feb. 26, which is the highest total for the area since the records begin in 1970.

So far this season, it has received a total of 446 inches of snow on the summit.

This is the highest number for any resort in the lower 48 states.

The Squaw Valley Resort, which is near Lake Tahoe, California, has picked up a total of 241 inches of snow throughout February.

The fire-hose of moisture is expected to bring another 4 to 8 feet of snow to California's Serria Nevada to round out the month.

This will push the snowfall records even higher.

