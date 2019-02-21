Many areas surpass average snowfall for the season

ROANOKE, Va. - Following Tuesday night and Wednesday's snow, some areas like Roanoke reached past their average snowfall for the entire season. By "entire season," I mean October through April.

Keep in mind that most of this snow came on December 9th, when most of the area saw anywhere from 12 to 18 inches of snow.

In fact, this winter has not been brutal. Especially this February, only 9 nights have seen temperatures drop below freezing in Roanoke. That's the second least on record for the month.

Only 5 of the 20 localities we looked into have seen less than their average snow for the entire season. Those places include Blacksburg, Concord, Copper Hill, Hot Springs and Rocky Mount.

11% of our yearly snowfall comes in the month of March, and many of you remember how things turned out last year.

It's still possible that we see more snow, but for the next week - nothing appears imminent.

