ROANOKE, Va. - Friday, July 27, 2018 is when Mars moves into opposition. This is the point in which Earth is sandwiched directly in the middle of the sun and Mars. This is partially why Mars is appearing brighter in our sky these days.

You may notice a bright, red 'star' on some July nights. That's indeed the "Red Planet."

On Friday night, Mars will be below and to the right of our full moon. Not even the brightness of the moon will put a damper on Mars' big night. In fact, Mars is shining brighter than Jupiter.

We've lost 32 minutes of daylight since the summer solstice, which gives us a little more time to stargaze Friday night. There may be a few clouds left over, but hopefully we can check it out.

If not Friday night, then Saturday night should provide us with a good view. By next Tuesday, Mars will be at its closest point to Earth since 2003. It won't get this closer again until 2035.

If you snap any pictures of the full moon, or even the Red Planet, send those our way on Facebook, Twitter or through email (news@wsls.com).

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.