May 2018 the wettest and warmest May on record so far

ROANOKE, Va. - This time last week, we were saying something along the lines of, "We need the rain." We almost regret saying that now, as we've had more than our fair share of rain this week.

Through May 18, this is the wettest May on record in the Star City. Keep in mind that there are 13 more days to go, and that statistic can change.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, we had received nearly 7 inches of rain in four days. That's way more than we received all of April and through the first half of May.

Despite this recent wet stretch, this has also been the hottest May on record to-date. Remember that we've hit 90 degrees five times this month in Roanoke. In Lynchburg, this has been the third hottest May, to date, on record.

