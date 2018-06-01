May 2018 weather one for the record books

ROANOKE, Va. - May 2018 was certainly an anomaly for much of our area. If it wasn't the scorching heat earlier in the month, it was the persistent downpours in the second half.

For Roanoke, last month was the single-warmest and third-wettest on record. Records go back into the late 1800s.

For Lynchburg, it was tied as the second-warmest and third-wettest on record.

In Danville, it was the third-warmest and ninth-wettest.

Lastly, it was the second-warmest May on record in Blacksburg.

Part of what has made this past May so remarkable is the humidity. Nighttime lows were often in the 60s, when they are normally in the 50s.

It's this and the early stretch of 90-degree heat that had our weather feeling more like what you would expect in Charleston, South Carolina this time of year.

