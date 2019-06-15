Mercury rises Father's Day weekend; storm chances beyond

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures Saturday morning are starting in the 50s for the 5th straight morning. The last time that happened in the month of June in the Roanoke Valley was in 2012.

Now that the wind is shifting out of the southwest, we'll notice things getting warmer than the past few days. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the 80s. Sunday afternoon, the mercury rises just a little more with highs 85-90°.

With an added dose of humidity and a front to the north Sunday, we cannot rule out a few pop-up storms after 3 p.m. Be sure to keep an eye on the StormTeam 10 app for any plans you might have, as any storm that does pop up could briefly delay those plans.

This sets up a repetitive pattern over our area for the next week. That front we just mentioned stalls to our north, allowing weak storm systems to ride along it. That gives us the daily shot of showers and storms each afternoon.

Does that mean we're wet all the time? Absolutely not!

Because that front looks to be a touch north of here, that's where the heavier rain will likely be.

Stay tuned for updates this holiday weekend and beyond, as we continue to track the changes in this weather pattern.

