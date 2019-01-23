Meteorite strikes moon during full lunar eclipse

ROANOKE, Va. - According to an article published by NewScientist, a meteorite struck the moon's surface during the total lunar eclipse that happened Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Jose Madiedo works in the Department of Experimental Sciences at the University of Huelva in Spain, and he confirmed that there was indeed an impact during the eclipse.

He doubled the amount of telescopes looking toward the moon, in hopes to see this kind of event unfold. In the article written by NewScientist, they reference a flash in imagery recorded by many of his eight telescopes.

You can see that flash in this video.

The article also states that while meteorite impacts on the moon have been filmed before, that hasn't happened during a lunar eclipse.

