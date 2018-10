DANVILLE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reported that the rain observed in Danville Thursday is the most the city has seen in one day.

The six inches of rain that fell during Tropical Storm Michael beats the old one-day rain record of 5.81" from August 27 of 2008.

The Dan River is still in flood stage and will slowly go down throughout the rest of the weekend.

