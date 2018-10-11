Michael moves north, more flash flooding possible

ROANOKE, Va - The showers around for the morning commute are not directly associated with Michael and are relatively light.

The rain associated with now Tropical Storm Michael pushes in late this morning with the heaviest coming from lunch until this evening.

The heaviest rain will fall across Southside, but flash flooding is possible area wide. River flooding will also be possible.

WIND:

Later this afternoon, the winds will begin to pick up. Spotty power outages and downed trees will be possible.

At times late this evening and through Friday morning, wind gusts could push 50 mph. In addition to the strong winds, a few stronger storms will be possible. The storms will have an outside chance to produce a tornado. The best chance for that to happen will be across Southside.

Cooler, crisp air moves in behind a cold front that will push Michael back out to sea.

