Michael strengthens into a category 4 storm

ROANOKE, Va - Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen as it moves closer to the Florida Panhandle. As of 5 a.m. maximum sustained winds are up to 140 mph making Michael a dangerous category 4 storm.

Wave heights around the center of Michael were topping 30 feet Wednesday morning.

The storm is expected to make landfall later Wednesday along the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 hurricane. The panhandle has never before been hit by a category 4 storm.

Rain from Michael will move in to our region Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.