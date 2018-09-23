Minor river flooding expected through Monday in Southside

ROANOKE, Va. - While the Dan River at Danville and Paces continue to drop below flood stage, some other area rivers are rising to minor flood stage.

The Dan River at South Boston will crest at 23.9 feet Sunday night, before dropping below flood stage Monday afternoon.

The Roanoke/Staunton River at Altavista seems to be dropping quicker than forecast, while the Roanoke/Staunton River at Brookneal and Randolph continue to rise towards minor flood stage.

At Brookneal, the crest will occur Sunday night, before dropping below flood stage Monday morning. At Randolph, the crest will occur Monday afternoon before dropping below flood stage early Tuesday morning.

For each river, minor flooding impacts low-lying woodland as well as low-lying pastures. Impacts similar to what Florence did (ie. moderate flooding in Southside) are not expected.

For the latest river levels, be sure to check here.

