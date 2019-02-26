Moderate flooding continues on Dan River

ROANOKE, Va. - The Dan River at South Boston crested early Tuesday morning just over 27 feet. The river will stay in moderate flood stage for most of Tuesday as it slowly comes back into its banks. A flood warning remains in effect until Wednesday morning.

The Roanoke River at Randolph will be back in its banks later Tuesday evening after cresting at 26.12 feet, minor flood stage, late Sunday night. A flood warning remains in effect until Tuesday night.

Dry weather will continue to help the river flood situation.

