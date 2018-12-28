Moderate to heavy rain Friday

Roanoke, VA - A flood watch remains in effect for southwest Virginia until Saturday morning.

Widespread rain showers will continue for the morning commute.

The heaviest rain will move through the area in the morning.

Water will collect on the roadways leading to a higher potential for hydroplaning and the heavy downpours will also reduce the visibility.

The heavy rain will exit to the east early Friday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be between 1 and 3 inches when it’s all said and done.

With an already saturated ground, the flood risk is high.

Streams, creeks and river levels will continue to rise through the day and into the weekend.

The wind picks up Friday night and temperatures fall into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

We will see some sunshine from time to time Saturday.

It’ll be breezy with highs topping out in the mid-50s.

The clouds thicken up for Sunday and there is a slight chance for a stray shower.

Rain chances increase Monday and we keep a mention of rain straight into 2019.

