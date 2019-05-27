Monday marks one year since significant Cave Spring flood

ROANOKE, Va. - On this day in 2018, many people in Cave Spring were dealing with significant flash flooding that damaged homes and caused dozens of calls to Roanoke County crews.

A slow-moving and violent thunderstorm sat over the town and dumped inches upon inches of tropical rain. Within 2-3 hours, Cave Spring was inundated with 4-8" of rain. Before it ever got to that point, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg had a Flash Flood Warning issued for the entire Roanoke Valley.

Water rose into people's basements, multiple power lines were dragged down and some folks became trapped in their car after trying to drive through the floodwaters. One older couple had to be assisted out of their home and brought to higher ground.

One resident of South Park Circle saw water reach the ceiling of their basement, while others put their damaged/destroyed belongings out on the street. This was a scene many people saw in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

In fact, some people in the Cave Spring area said the flooding from this one lone storm was the worst they had seen since the Flood of 1985. Meanwhile, just a few miles away in downtown Roanoke - rain totals were only around a half an inch.

Nothing like that is currently forecast for southwest or central Virginia any time soon, thankfully.

We have a gallery of pictures of the flooding in Cave Spring and Cloverdale from that day right here.

