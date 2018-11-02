Monitoring severe weather potential for Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. - While we may see a few strong storms across Southside Friday afternoon and evening, there's concern for more severe weather around next Tuesday. We're not going to get into specifics, as the potential for anything severe is four days away. However, it is our job to let you know of any threatening patterns we see developing.

Our weekend looks just fine. Come Monday, we'll be watching a strengthening storm system that will likely produce some severe weather across parts of the Deep South.

As this storm system moves east, Tuesday would be the main concern for the Mid-Atlantic region.

In addition to the storm system to our west, we'll have a warm front draped near the region. The storm energy, as well as this temperature boundary, usually spells troubling weather.

The location of that temperature boundary will ultimately determine what our severe weather threat will be come late Tuesday.

Enjoy this weekend's weather, but also keep monitoring the latest updates from StormTeam 10.

