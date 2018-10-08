More clouds than sun Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - Monday morning starts with areas of fog which could be dense in spots.

The fog should dissipate by 9a.m. - 10 a.m. but in the meantime, use the low beams and take your time on the roadways.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with more clouds than sun.

A few spotty showers are possible Monday afternoon but most of us will remain dry.

Temperatures Monday night fall into the 60s and patchy fog develops late.

A weak wedge builds into the region for Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with the chance of an isolated shower.

It's nearly rinse and repeat for Wednesday.

We are tracking Tropical Storm Michael which is expected to make landfall midweek near the Florida Panhandle.

It could bring heavy rainfall to southwest Virginia later this week.

Here's a quick read on tropical storm Michael: https://bit.ly/2OFkFuL.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.