More of the same through Thursday; significant weekend cool-down possible

ROANOKE, Va. - The record continues to skip Wednesday, as high temperatures reach the upper 80s and low 90s. With the humidity and a disturbance to our south, spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop after 2 or 3 p.m.

Any storm, while hit-and-miss in nature, can once again become strong. That's especially the case east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Localized wind damage, localized flooding and perhaps a report or two of small hail are all fair game. The threat for a tornado appears to be pretty low.

We'll keep the heat, the humidity and the chance of storms through Thursday and Friday (not as hot on Friday). By the weekend, big changes are possible.

An area of high pressure moves to our northeast, setting up what many of us know to be 'the wedge' or 'Cold Air Damming.'

This will lock some clouds into the area, and perhaps even some light rain showers depending on how close our front is.

Regardless, we likely see our daytime highs drop into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Some areas may only reach the 60s Sunday afternoon, if the wedge can grow strong enough.

Humidity levels will drop off too. So even though there will be some clouds and perhaps even some drizzle and light rain, this weekend offers up a taste of early fall.

