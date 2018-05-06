More rain for Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - A slow moving area of low pressure continues to spin nearby.

This will bring southwest Virginia another wave of precipitation late Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out but nothing severe is expected.

An additional 0.25 to 0.75 inches is possible by the end of the day.

The low shifts off toward the eastern seaboard this evening and we dry out tonight.

Temperatures fall into the 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Another round of precipitation is on the way for the second half of Monday.

Highs for Monday will be in the mid 70s.

