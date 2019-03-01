More rain Friday afternoon, weekend followed by blast of cold

ROANOKE, Va. - Pockets of freezing rain will be possible north of highway 460 early Friday. Isolated slick spots are possible on side streets in the highest elevations. Most of the ice, mainly a glaze, will develop on elevated surfaces such as cars and tree branches.

A couple of stray showers remain around through Friday afternoon. A secondary push of rain comes in Friday afternoon and evening bringing back widespread rain.

Saturday will be the best day of the week with highs in the 50s, but the breeze will kick up. Stronger winds arrive again Monday.

A larger system will bring steady, to at times heavy rain back Sunday morning and especially the afternoon, evening.

1-2 inches of rain will be possible from Friday through Sunday night.

Accumulating snow will be possible for Highland and Bath counties, a couple of inches will be possible, but most of our area will see a cold rain, possibly ending as flakes late Sunday or Monday morning.

The cold then settles in for the middle part of next week.





The cold then settles in for the middle part of next week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.