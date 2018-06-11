More rain Monday as storms develop

ROANOKE, Va. - The advertised slow-moving boundary works across southwest Virginia Monday.
As a result, the day is going to be soggier than the weekend.
Expect hit-or-miss rain showers in the morning across parts of the area.
Not everyone will see rain Monday morning.
The coverage and intensity increases near lunchtime through about 8 p.m.
Some storms could become strong to severe in that time frame.
Damaging winds and very heavy downpours are the main concerns.
Localized flash flooding is possible Monday afternoon/evening, so do take your time heading home.
Rainfall rates could exceed an inch per hour, resulting in water on the roadways.
The intensity and coverage decrease late Monday evening and just a few spotty showers are possible overnight.
Lows fall into the 60s with some patchy fog.
Tuesday will be cooler with a few rain showers.
