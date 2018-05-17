Weather

More rain, potential flooding over the next several days

Heaviest rain tonight through Saturday

By Jonathan Kegges - Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. - Rain continues Thursday, picking up in intensity and coverage area for the second half of Thursday and into Saturday.

The rain Thursday will start off more scattered in nature before becoming more widespread throughout the afternoon and evening.

An additional 1-3" (isolated higher) of rain is possible through Saturday night. This could lead to flooding especially in poor drainage or low lying areas.

The driest day of the next seven days comes Sunday as there will be just a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of the area Sunday stays dry

