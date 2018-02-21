More records could fall as spring-like warmth continues

ROANOKE, Va. - Be on the lookout once again for thick fog across the area Wednesday morning, but it is nowhere near as bad as Tuesday. We’ll be dodging a few showers from time to time Wednesday, but temperatures will still be very warm, likely breaking records again as we climb back into the 70s.

THURSDAY

A backdoor cold front, cooler air pushing in from the northeast, will create a huge temperature split across the area Thursday. Highs in the NRV and Southside will make it well into the 70s Thursday afternoon while highs in Lynchburg will likely be held in the 60s. Roanoke will top out around 70, pending the advancement of that front. The chance for a few showers stays with us Thursday.

WEEKEND

Slight shower chances are with us again Friday and Saturday with slightly better rain chances arriving on Sunday. Even with these extra chances of rain, temperatures remain unseasonably warm in the 60s and 70s. Cooler, but still above normal, air returns Monday.

