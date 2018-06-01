More scattered showers and storms to end the week

ROANOKE, Va. - May 2018 was the warmest and 3rd wettest May on record in the Star City. June is starting off with a similar tone.

Heat and humidity combine Friday for the best chance for scattered showers and storms between about 2 and 8 p.m. Granted, a brief shower before lunchtime can't be ruled out, as a cluster of storms dies in middle Tennessee and eastern Kentucky.

Storms have the chance to provide isolated tree damage and flooding. This won't be a widespread, but it's still worth our attention.

Regardless, it will be hot and humid Friday. Temperatures get into the mid to upper 80s, with a few of us around Lexington, Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake perhaps getting to 90 degrees.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.