More storms develop Sunday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunday will start with a few areas of fog which should dissipate mid-morning.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop across the region near lunchtime.

The precipitation will be more widespread than Saturday.

A strong storm containing damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and small hail cannot be ruled out.

Heavy downpours cloud lead to localized flooding.

Never drive through flooded roadways.

Most of the precipitation ends before midnight, but a stray shower could pop-up early Monday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Monday, then then next best chance will hold off until Thursday.

Highs for the week ahead will top out in the 80s.

