More storms possible Thursday before quieting down into Father's Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Heavy rain fell in areas mainly east of the Blue Ridge overnight. Be on the lookout for flooding even though the heavy rain has moved out. Patchy fog will likely develop for some during the morning commute.

THURSDAY'S STORMS AND WIND

A few more storms are possible later this afternoon as a cold front blasts through in the afternoon. An isolated strong storm is possible, mainly in the Highlands. Damaging wind will be the main threats.

It will turn very windy behind the storms with a cold front moving through. Gusts at times could top 30mph.

QUIETER AND HOT FOR THE WEEKEND

Friday is looking great with highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine. Other than a stray storm over the weekend we’ll be dry and hotter for dad! Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-80s to near 90 Sunday as summer surges back during spring's final week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.