More sunshine and warmth Sunday

ROANOKE, VA. - Patchy dense fog will be problematic for some early Sunday morning.

If you hit the roadways early, use the low beams and take your time.

The fog should burn off by 10 a.m. with the help of some sunshine.

Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Spotty showers/thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.

Not everyone will see this activity as most of it will be along the Parkway.

Patchy fog may develop overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

We have more heat and humidity on the way for Monday.

Highs for Monday top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with the chance of a few afternoon thundershowers.

