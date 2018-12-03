More than 25 unconfirmed tornadoes rip through Midwest, Plains

ROANOKE, Va. - November went out with a bang in parts of Oklahoma and Missouri, where three tornadoes were reported. The day after, 22 twisters were reported (not all confirmed) in Illinois.

No one was killed during the outbreak in Illinois, but one person did die in Missouri after an EF-1 tornado moved through the town of Lawrence.

There have been multiple injuries reported, with three people being treated at an Illinois hospital.

Illinois averages close to 50 tornadoes per year, and only receives an average of 1 each December, making Saturday's outbreak even more rare.

By Sunday, two tornadoes were reported in southeast Georgia. Again, these have yet to be confirmed.

The storm system that caused these tornadoes is much weaker, giving us a shot at gusty wind Monday and colder air by midweek.

