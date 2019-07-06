Morning fog, afternoon storm chances

ROANOKE, Va. - Areas of fog could slow you down on the roadways early Saturday morning.

Once the sun rises, the fog will begin to dissipate.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s and lower 90s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Locations east of the Parkway will be feeling like the mid-90s to about 102 degrees.

Like clockwork, showers and thunderstorms will develop across parts of the region Saturday afternoon.

The coverage will be pretty spotty.

Gusty winds and heavy downpours will be possible with some of the storms.

Any precipitation will end in the evening and patchy fog will develop late.

There will be more clouds across the region Sunday but highs will return to the 80s and lower 90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon.

Storm chances continue into early next week.

Highs through Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 80s before returning to the upper 80s Thursday.

