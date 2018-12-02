Morning fog and drizzle, some afternoon sunshine

ROANOKE, Va. - A dense fog advisory will remain in effect for locations along and east of the Parkway until 9 a.m. Sunday.

There will be a few spotty showers and pockets of drizzle around until mid-morning.

Then, the wedge will erode away and we are looking at near-record breaking warmth.

Highs temperatures will reach into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

It'll be a great day to put up some outdoor holiday decorations without freezing your fingers off.

Lows Sunday night fall into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

The wind picks up overnight and it'll be gusty from time to time on Monday.

Highs for Monday will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another punch of cold air is on the way for Tuesday.

