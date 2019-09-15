Morning fog, isolated afternoon thundershower

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunday will start off with cloudy skies, areas of fog and patchy drizzle.

The fog will lift by mid-morning and the clouds will decrease.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Due to a disturbance nearby, there is a small chance of an afternoon thundershower for Southside.

No need to change any plans, the precipitation will be quite isolated.

Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 60s under fair skies.

Patchy fog may develop overnight.

The work week ahead will be a temperature roller coaster.

Highs are expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies on Monday.

A disturbance will bring a small chance of a passing thundershower late Tuesday with highs struggling in the lower 80s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will cool into the 70s.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.