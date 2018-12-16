Morning rain and drizzle, afternoon improvements

ROANOKE, Va - There will be a few areas of fog Sunday morning but overall, conditions will improve as the day progresses.

An area of low pressure will drift nearby the region this morning.

As a result, rain showers and areas of drizzle will be with us for the first part of the day.

Locations along and east of the Parkway will dry out in the afternoon and we may even end the day with some sunshine.

Upslope rain showers will linger west of the Parkway into Sunday evening and a few snowflakes may mix in late.

Temperatures will top out near 50 degrees.

The cloud cover will continue to decrease overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday will be breezy but warmer with afternoon highs topping out in the low to mid-50s.

Our next best chance of rain arrives towards the end of the work week.

