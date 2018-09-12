Most significant impacts from Florence staying south, flash flooding remains possible

ROANOKE, Va - High pressure to Florence's north will stop the storm in its tracks and even steer it south. This further south track continues to look more likely, which is better news for the commonwealth, not for the Carolinas.

While the catastrophic rain totals will shift south with the storm, several inches of rain will still be possible through Wednesday.

FRIDAY:

A few extra clouds. Stray storm

Wind gusts 30-40 mph

THE WEEKEND

Outer rain bands from Florence. Very heavy rain within these bands.

1-3" of Rain possible, isolated higher in stronger storms.

Isolated flash flooding possible, especially in areas that have seen heavy rain lately

Staying gusty

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

Remnants of Florence.

Heavy rain possible.

1-3" of rain possible for most areas.

3-7 inches possible in the Mountain Empire, I-77 corridor

Expected rain from Saturday through Wednesday:

Catastrophic flooding is possible in eastern South and North Carolina.

