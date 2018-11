ROANOKE, Va - The breeze is keeping wind chills in the 20s to start Wednesday, but that wind should relax through the afternoon. Sunshine will help push temperatures back into the low-50s.

Colder air settles in Thanksgiving day with highs in the 40s.

The next system could bring a quick wintry mix for the Highlands and NRV Saturday morning, but this will quickly change to a cold rain for most of Saturday.

