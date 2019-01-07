Much cooler Monday, Big blast of cold after mild Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - The fight between spring and winter will be on full display over the next 72 hours. After a day in the 60s Sunday, the 40s return for Monday. By Tuesday the 60s make a comeback, just to be erased by the coolest air the region has seen in weeks.

Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens and 20s. By Thursday morning, it will feel closer to zero degrees in spots.

Much of the week is dry before a chance for light snow over the weekend.

