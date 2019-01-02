Much cooler to start Wednesday, Turning wet for the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va - Behind a cold front, temperatures are running about 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday morning. Highs today with increasing clouds only climb back to around 50. Rain develops later tonight and into Thursday morning.

Most of the rain is gone by the second-half of Thursday, but another system brings rain back into the region Friday into Saturday.

1-2" inches of rain is possible from late tonight into Saturday afternoon. A drying trend takes over for the second half of Saturday into early next week.

