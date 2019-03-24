Much warmer Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be a cold start to Sunday with temperatures starting off in the 20s and lower 30s.

We will have the most sunshine in the morning, then the clouds increase Sunday afternoon.

If you’re heading to the Martinsville race, it’ll be warm and pleasant with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

It won’t be as cold Sunday night.

Overnight lows will tumble into the 40s under cloudy skies.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the region near lunchtime on Monday.

The precipitation will clear the area before daybreak Tuesday.

Rainfall totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch will be possible.

Conditions will be dry for the rest of the work week.

Highs will go from the 60s Monday to the lower 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunshine and 60s will return for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.