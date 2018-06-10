Muggy marathon continues

A stalled-out boundary will allow for another day of heat and humidity.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to fire up between 1:00 and 2:00 Sunday afternoon.

The storms will start off fairly isolated and become more scattered throughout the region.

Not everyone will see this activity, and it will not be a complete washout.

A few stronger storms could ignite from the Charlotte Court House and Roanoke to points northward.

Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are the main concerns with some of these storms.

Localized flash flooding will be possible.

The intensity of the storms diminish late Sunday evening and there is only an isolated shower chance Sunday night.

Most should be dry with lows falling into the 60s.

More showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Monday.

