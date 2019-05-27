Multiple cities in the Southeast hit 100° Sunday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - We're not the only ones dealing with unseasonable heat. Records are being broken all across the Southeast, as temperatures skyrocketed into the triple digits Sunday.

Cities like Wilmington, Fayetteville, Columbia, Charleston, Florence, Augusta, Savannah, Albany, and Macon all hit the century mark Sunday afternoon.

For Macon, Savannah, Charleston, Wilmington and Augusta this was the hottest May day ever recorded. The only town that did not break a record was Florence, South Carolina.

The same high pressure system that's been supplying us with 90° heat the last four days is the one responsible for this very early bout with triple-digit heat in parts of the Carolinas and Georgia.

While we don't expect 100° heat in our area, we do expect this heat wave to continue through much of this upcoming week.

