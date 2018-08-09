National Hurricane Center updates Atlantic hurricane forecast

ROANOKE, Va - On Thursday, the National Hurricane updated its forecast that was issued prior to the current season. The NHC is now expecting fewer storms as we approach the climatological peak of tropical activity in the Atlantic basin.

To date, four storms have been named during the 2018 season.

The National Hurricane Center cites a developing El Nino, more dust blowing across the Atlantic from the Sahara Desert creating dry conditions and lower-than-normal sea surface temperatures for the lowered forecast. Hurricanes need limited wind shear, moist air and warm sea surface temperatures to thrive.

We are now in the part of hurricane season where we typically see a sharp increase in development given the ideal conditions.

The peak of hurricane season is September 10 before the tropics start to quiet down through fall. The last day of hurricane season is November 30.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.