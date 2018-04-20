National Weather Service confirms another tornado hit Central Virginia on Sunday

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The National Weather Service announced Thursday night that another tornado hit Campbell County on Sunday.

The EF1 tornado, which was on the ground for three minutes, traveled 1.7 miles with maximum wind speeds of 90 mph and a maximum path width of 400 yards.

The tornado first touched down at 6:56 p.m., 5 miles east-southeast of Rustburg near Carwile Road. It did EF0 damage, in which several small trees were uprooted or snapped, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado then tracked northeast, peaking at EF1 along New Chapel Road, and lifted at 6:59 p.m. just south of the intersection of New Chapeland Bethany roads.

A roof was blown off a garage and a home was moved off its foundation. A metal roof from a large shed was peeled off, according to the National Weather Service.

