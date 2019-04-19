National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Lynchburg area

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Lynchburg area until 10:45 p.m. Friday.

The warning includes northwestern Campbell County, east Bedford County, south Amherst County and the city of Lynchburg.

The warning affects more than 180,000 people, more than 40 schools and more than four hospitals.

The NWS says 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour can be expected, which can result in flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area, move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.